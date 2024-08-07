Dog groomer – and former dog rescue worker specialising in puppy farm rescues - Abigail Wooding of Robeston Wathen-based Kooky Poodle sought permission for two floors of a retail business with an ancillary dog grooming facility to the rear of the vacant Grade-II-listed 2 High Street, Narberth.

A statement in support of the application said works to partition off the dog grooming area and ‘finishing off room’ along with a shop counter, soundproofing and a dog bath had started in May but hadn’t been finished.

Abigail, in her statement, said she had run her grooming business since late 2021, specialising in working with fearful dogs and/or dogs that have been through trauma/abuse on a one-to-one basis, keeping the grooming area quiet and calm, with a strict no barking/high noise policy.

“Dogs are given undivided attention and therefore relaxed and happy. I am crate free. No dogs are kept in crates or left waiting around means reduced anxiety.”

She added: “I am extremely passionate about how I groom. I established my business after working in rescue for many years, primarily with ex puppy farm breeders. I struggled to find a low stress grooming environment to suit their needs, so I trained and set up to specifically offer this service. I groom from 9am and stop approx 5-5.30pm, however, at times, if a dog needs additional time, I may work until 6pm.

“My books are almost full, and being only a five min drive from Narberth High Street currently, clients will move with me. Most clients are very local, many within walking distance to 2 High St already and are keen to be able to attend appointments on foot.”

Abigail said the shop element would be predominantly retail, but not selling dog food, adding: “Dog focused, but with relevant interiors/gifts. Shop to be dog friendly.”

An officer report said: “Information provided with the application states that the grooming element would be small-scale with single dogs being groomed, and up to four in one day. As the main use would be retail the small grooming area is considered to be an acceptable ancillary area which would not compromise the main retail use.”

The application was conditionally approved.