Aaron Player sought retrospective permission to keep the sanctuary, at Brynhaul, near Tegryn, Llanfyrnach, running through a change of use of the land from agricultural to the animal sanctuary.

Work on the change to sanctuary, which has two full-time and two part-time workers, took place in late 2023, the application states.

No objections to the proposal were received from statutory consultees.

A report for planners stated: “The development is for the retrospective change of use of two of the outbuildings to provide accommodation as an animal sanctuary. The larger of the two buildings will be used as holding areas of disabled animals and for ex battery hens. The smaller outbuilding will be used as a medical and isolation area for animals with a garden area attached.”

It added: “The change of use of the barns from an agricultural use to an animal sanctuary would have had positive economic benefits from the re fit of the barns with social impacts in relation to the rehoming of animals in need, with minimal environmental impact. The change use of would not require any external alterations therefore the proposal would not have a significant visual impact on the countryside location. The housing of animals is a use that is considered compatible and appropriate in a countryside location. The change of use of the barns is considered acceptable in principle

“The change of use of the barns to an animal sanctuary would include the keeping, holding and care of animals, therefore a rural location is considered appropriate and the use in keeping with the surrounding area. To ensure the use of the barns is controlled due to the rural nature of the site, a condition for the use to be for the keeping of animals will be imposed.”

The application was conditionally approved by Pembrokeshire County Council planning officers.