My Little Empire features 25 new works by the Manic Street Preachers’ lyricist and bassist Nicky.

A private view of the exhibition at Narberth Museum on Saturday was opened by curator Pauline Griffiths, with Nicky slotting the event into a countrywide tour for the band as well as work on a new album.

Nicky Wire is pictured with guest curator Mark Lewis. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The works on show continue to reflect Nicky’s love of the simplicity of Polaroid cameras and their images. He describes them has having “an instantaneous beauty that pinpoints a memory really easily.”

A selection of his Polaroid cameras is also on display.

The My Little Empire exhibition explores Nicky's cultural interests through the medium of Polaroid. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The exhibition features work that explores some of Nicky’s cultural interests – including photographer Bert Stern, artist Jean Paul Basquiat, authors Albert Camus and RS Thomas, musicians John Cale and Shirley Bassey and actor Richard Burton – as well as landscapes often taken during his time on the road.

There are also several references to the Manics, such as the art work Ultra Vivid Lament that features the image used on the cover of the album of the same name.

All Nicky's images are for sale, and more can be found on the Narberth Museum website. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The exhibition has been guest-curated by Mark Lewis, who had previously worked with Nicky on his first solo show back in 2018.

He said: “It has been a pleasure working with Nicky again and I am grateful to him for once again trusting me with his work and giving his invaluable support to small independent museums where his name can help raise the profile, visitor numbers and much needed funds.”

Nicky thanked Mark, his wife Emma and all at Narberth Museum for the opportunity to exhibit and for displaying his work so beautifully.

The exhibition opens at 10am today, Tuesday August 6, and can be seen until December 13.