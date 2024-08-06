The two teenage boys had set out on Saturday evening with the intention of walking the coast path from Broad Haven Beach to Milford Haven.

However, as darkness fell, the pair became disoriented and soon found themselves with no battery on either of their phones.

Before their phones died one f the boys had told his mother that they were in total darkness, on the coast path somewhere and they could see what they thought to be a lighthouse flashing.

Angle All-Weather Lifeboat was requested to launch at 10.51pm on Saturday, August 3, to assist in the search for the two missing teens.

With no other information to go on, the lifeboat was requested to conduct a search from St Ann’s Head up the coast towards St Brides. Little Haven Lifeboat had also been tasked to search from Little Haven along the coast towards St Brides.

Coastguard rescue teams from Broad Haven, Dale and Llansteffan were also tasked to search the coast path.

Fortunately, as assets were deploying, both boys turned up at home safe and well after having made their way to a nearby road and getting a lift home by a member of the public.

The lifeboat and her crew were stood down and she was back alongside the jetty and readied for further service by 11.20pm.