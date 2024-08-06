The pair of climbers had been climbing at Needle Rock near Fishguard when the one above had dislodged a rock. This had fallen onto the climber below, cracking their climbing helmet and causing injury to one shoulder and both arms. The injuries left them unable to make their way back up the cliff face.

Fishguard’s D Class RNLI lifeboat was launched to the casualty at 3.10pm on Saturday, August 3.

.Coastguard cliff rescue teams made their way to the top of the cliff, while the lifeboat made best speed to the area below which was surrounded by rocks and shallow water.

Due to the calm conditions at the location, the lifeboat crew determined the safest option would be to deploy the anchor further out, and veer down to the casualties. This involves slowly letting out line on the anchor, approaching the rocks until the casualty can safely step aboard.

Usually conducted with the engine running astern, due to the danger of damage from submerged rocks the ILB’s oars were deployed and used to move the lifeboat into position.

With both casualties on-board and provided with casualty lifejackets and survival bag for warmth, initial assessment of the climber’s injuries was conducted.

The climbers were then taken back to the lifeboat station for further assessment and treatment.

Casualty care trained crew members assessed and dressed the injuries as well as providing pain relief. The climbers then were discharged from RNLI care with advice to attend A&E.

Volunteer launch authority for Fishguard RNLI, Barry Scott said:

"Our crews train hard for these moments, so that when they are needed, they are ready to answer that call.

"The climbing accident is not something we see often within our area, but the crew successfully recovered two casualties and provided the necessary medical attention they required.

"Fortunately the casualty who sustained the most serious injuries was wearing a helmet, and they were carrying a means to call for help."