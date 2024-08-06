The coast path between Wiseman’s Bridge and Coppet Hall/Saundersfoot, known as the Tramway, experienced ‘substantial rock falls’ late last year and in January.

The January major fall happened at the Coppet Hall end of this section of path, while the November landslides were closer toward the Wisemans Bridge end of the path.

At the March meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, members backed works expected to cost some £600,000, with a hoped-for finish date of the start of the summer holidays.

Reopening was delayed until early August “as a consequence of additional works required, including the occurrence of another landslip along the path,” with additional remedial works needed, the council recently said.

In July, Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett said that, despite the third rockfall “at no stage has the stabilisation work been paused or suspended”.

He told members the land in the third landslip was privately owned but had been historically maintained by the council, and it was expected the total works were still expected by be within the £600,000 cost; with more than £300,000 in grants already secured, and potentially more expected.

He told members that “God wiling” the pathway was expected to reopen at the start of August.

Pembrokeshire County Council has now given a date for the long-awaited reopening.

Yesterday, August 6, the council stated: “Following works on the coast path between Wiseman’s Bridge and Coppet Hall/Saundersfoot, the path known as the Tramway, which experienced substantial rock falls late last year and in January, will reopen on August 7.

“Many thanks for your patience.”

Earlier this year, a local councillor hit out at “selfish” path users putting others at risk by repeatedly cutting open safety barriers and fencing while the repair works were being undertaken.

Barriers and warning signs were put in place at the entrance to the ‘short tunnel’ – the first of the two which lead from Coppet Hall to Wisemans Bridge, along with fencing on the Wisemans side.

But because the signs have been ignored by some people, along with damage caused, a gate was put in place on the Coppet Hall side.

Fencing on the opposite side was also targeted, with a hole cut through.

Speaking earlier this year, county councillor for Saundersfoot South, Cllr Chris Williams said: “The new safety fence to prevent access at Wiseman’s Bridge has now been cut to gain access.

“I’m lost for words on this to be honest, and would welcome any news on who is putting others at risk with this selfish action.”