Fishguard RNLI Lifeboat was launched at 6.41pm on Sunday, August 4 following reports of two personal watercraft inside the harbour and four casualties, including three people in the water.

Fishguard’s D Class lifeboat made best speed to the casualties.

One casualty was located aboard one craft. It was quickly established they did not require medical assistance, but that they could not restart the engine. With other casualties in the water the first person was advised to stay aboard and that the lifeboat would return to assist them.

The second craft was more difficult to spot, however was quickly located some distance away from first. On arrival three casualties could be seen in the water clinging onto the watercraft.

Fortunately, all casualties were wearing suitable buoyancy aids which assisted them in staying afloat, and were recovered into the lifeboat. It was established that the casualties were not injured but had been in the water for some time.

It was decided that the watercraft posed a hazard to other vessels navigating within the harbour. The first vessel was brought into an alongside tow and taken, along with the casualties, the short distance to the slip at Goodwick where they were met by coastguards.

With three casualties safely ashore the lifeboat crew turned around and made their way back to the first casualty. Once alongside it was established that the engine had cut out after the kill cord had become detached. The casualty could not replace the cord.

The crew reattached the kill cord and attempts were made to restart the engine. However, it could not be started. The helm made the decision to take the casualty aboard and again establish an alongside tow taking the casualty and craft to the local slip.

With all four casualties and two craft safely ashore the lifeboat returned to station where it was washed down, refuelled and made ready again for the next service.

'For the second time in two days our dedicated volunteer crew put in another great effort,” said volunteer launch authority for Fishguard RNLI, Barry Scott.

“When there are casualties in the water there is always that extra urgency to launch, and our crew were quickly on scene and the casualties recovered safely from the water.

'It is great to see that all casualties involved were wearing the correct equipment for their type of activity. I would like to take the opportunity to remind anyone enjoying activities around the coast to check and ensure they have the correct equipment including a means of contacting help, which should be within reach at all times.

“If needed call 999 or 112 and ask for Coastguard.”