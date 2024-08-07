Mark Ion, 53, of Colley Court in Monkton, was charged with assault by beating, assaulting an emergency worker, and possession of cannabis.

Ion was alleged to have attacked the woman in Manorbier on June 8 in what the court heard was an “unprovoked attack of a serious nature”.

That same day, in Monkton, Ion was accused of assaulting a police officer by spitting at him. Fortunately, this missed the officer. He was also caught in possession of two grams of cannabis.

Ion had previously admitted possession of cannabis and common assault of an emergency worker. He had denied assaulting the woman, and also a further offence of sexual assault relating to allegations that he touched the woman without her consent.

However, prosecutor Georgia Donohue told Swansea Crown Court that the Crown Prosecution Service would no longer be pursuing the sexual assault charge.

That charge was dropped, and the case was sent back to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court for a trial on the assault offence.

Ion was found guilty of the assault on August 5, and was jailed for 26 weeks. He was also ordered to pay £650 of costs and £100 in compensation.

He received a 20-week sentence for the assault on the police officer, and four weeks for the cannabis possession. These will both run concurrently.

The victim of the assault was granted a restraining order against Ion which will last until any further order is made.