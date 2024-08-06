The Mid and West Wales MS succeeds Vaughan Gething, who lasted fewer than 140 days as first minister, having presided over a turbulent period in office, beset by rows over donations and sacked ministers.

Baroness Morgan, 57, was confirmed as leader of the Welsh Labour Party on July 24, but could not take over as First Minister without a vote in the Senedd.

The Welsh Parliament, which would normally be on summer break, was recalled on Tuesday to allow Baroness Morgan, the health minister, to take over as leader of the Welsh government.

She becomes the the first woman to lead the country.

She had the support of the Labour members of the Senedd while Plaid Cymru and the Conservatives voted for their respective party leaders.

Jane Dodds, the sole Liberal Democrat, abstained from endorsing a candidate, despite having supported Mr Gething earlier this year.

The opposition parties putting forward alternative choices was largely symbolic, with neither having enough votes to secure the role.

Eluned Morgan said it was the honour of her life to be nominated as the first woman to serve as the First Minister of Wales.

Giving a speech in both English and Welsh, Baroness Morgan said: “It is the honour of my life to stand before you today as the first woman to become the First Minister of Wales.”

She paid tribute to her predecessor Vaughan Gething as “another true trailblazer” in the journey of devolution, as well as her predecessors Alun Michael, Rhodri Morgan, Carwyn Jones and Mark Drakeford.

The new First Minister said she hoped to “add my own distinctive contribution to this legacy”, adding: “Perhaps with a vibrant splash of colour. The grey suits are out.”

Vaughan Gething announced his intention to resign last month after four members of his government quit, criticising his leadership.

During the last leadership race, Mr Gething took a £200,000 donation for his campaign from a company owned by a man twice convicted of environmental offences, which led to some members of his own party criticising his judgment.

In June, Mr Gething lost a vote of no confidence in the Senedd, after rows over the donation, and his decision to sack Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn as a minister.

Baroness Morgan ran on a “unity ticket”, promising to bring the Labour group back together.