Evans, who was born in Carmarthen, is best known as the moustachioed tenor from the Go Compare adverts and is a presenter on BBC Radio Wales.

He is no stranger to reality TV having been crowned Celebrity MasterChef champion in 2023.

Wynne Evans 'nervous' about stint on Strictly Come Dancing

Evans was one of three new Strictly contestants unveiled during Vernon Kay’s BBC Radio 2 show on Tuesday (August 6) morning - along with BBC Morning Live's resident doctor Punam Krishan and singer and actress Toyah Willcox.

"I'm definitely going to try and combine my love of Opera into one of my routines," he says.



"I’m definitely going to try and combine my love of Opera into one of my routines," he says.





The trio join blind comedian Chris McCausland and JLS star JB Gill who were unveiled on ITV’s This Morning on Monday (August 5).

While swimmer Tom Dean announced he will be appearing on the show after reaching the final of the men’s 200 metres individual medley in the Paris 2024 Olympics last week.

Speaking to Kay, Evans said he is looking forward to taking on the ballroom numbers but is “nervous” for the lively dances.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2 he said: “Last night, even for this reveal and talking to you, I was so nervous. It was like first day of school and I couldn’t sleep again.”

Evans continued: “The classic ballroom stuff is the one I’m looking forward to the most because obviously for 20 years I was an opera singer so we did quite a lot of classic Ballroom in opera.”

“The stuff I’m really nervous about is the stuff that needs any kind of jumping because I think I represent every portly middle aged father who’s like ‘I don’t want to really do the jive and set a minor tsunami off in North London’.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up (so far)

The other celebrities, revealed so far, that will be taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing with Evans are:

Punam Krishan (NHS GP and Doctor on BBC Morning Live)

Toyah Willcox (singer and actress)

Chris McCausland (comedian)

JB Gill (JLS)

Tom Dean (Olympic simmer)

More celebrity contestants will be unveiled in the coming days.

Strictly Come Dancing will return for series 20 on the BBC this autumn