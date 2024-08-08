Ben Hilton, 31, of Marble Hall Road in Milford Haven, appeared in the dock at Swansea Crown Court where he was charged with four offences.

He was accused of engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour against his wife between December 31, 2018, and June 29 this year.

Hilton was alleged to have verbally abused the complainant, monitored her mobile phone, and been economically controlling. He was also accused of threatening that he would make false allegations against her so her children would be taken away.

The defendant was also accused of throwing a perfume bottle at his wife on June 28 and pushing a wine glass in to her cheek.

Hilton also faced charges of intentional strangulation and intentional suffocation against his wife on June 28, and assault of an emergency worker – relating to a police officer – on that same date.

He pleaded guilty to the strangulation charge and assaulting the police officer, but denied the coercive control and suffocation offences.

Prosecutor Caitlin Brazel said a trial would be sought on these remaining charges.

A trial date was set for December 11. Hilton was remanded in to custody until that date.