Despite having the highest density of castles per square mile in the world, Wales's treasured heritage sites face 'serious and constant' threats from climate-related impacts, as per a study by Cardiff Metropolitan University's Dr Lana St Leger and future generations commissioner for Wales, Derek Walker.

The report, unveiled at the National Eisteddfod, highlights the adverse effects of extreme weather, coastal erosion, and rising sea levels on vital heritage assets.

Dr St Leger's analysis of more than 30,000 mapped cultural sites in Wales reveals that four per cent are within the Sea Flood Zone, and 12 per cent are within the River Flood Zone.

Mr Walker said: "This important report shows the impacts of climate change pose significant threats to our precious heritage and cultural assets, celebrated by communities and tourists who visit from all over the world.

"I’m urging Welsh Government and public bodies including local authorities and national parks to use the Well-being of Future Generations Act to protect our national treasures and save our cultural future."

Storm Dennis in 2020 severely impacted the cultural venue Clwb y Bont in Pontypridd, which faced damages once again from floods in January 2023.

The report points out the potential loss of intangible heritage, such as the Welsh language and local stories, which could be at risk due to the displacement of language communities caused by climate change.

Dr St Leger said: "We are at risk of losing our cultural heritage because of climate change."

She emphasises that despite having a world-leading law that provides for the safeguarding of future generations, not enough is being done to protect Wales's culture and heritage.

The report suggests forming a new Welsh Government taskforce to safeguard culture assets at potential risk of climate change.

Public bodies must adhere to the Well-being of Future Generations Act, which mandates them to create plans on improving the cultural, economic, social and environmental wellbeing of communities.

However, several public bodies are said to be failing to effectively embed the well-being legislation's goal of a vibrant culture and thriving Welsh language.