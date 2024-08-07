Alun Haden, 29, of Fleming Crescent in Haverfordwest, was charged with two offences of assault by beating.

Haden was accused of attacking a woman and a child in Haverfordwest on June 18.

He initially denied both offences, but at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 5 switched his plea and admitted assaulting the woman.

The prosecution said these pleas were acceptable, and offered no evidence on the offence against a child. The magistrates entered a formal not guilty verdict.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report, and Haden will return to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced on the remaining charge on August 27.

The defendant, who was granted bail, was warned that all sentencing options remained open.