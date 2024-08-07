Dyfrig and Emily Williams, through agent JMS Planning and Development, are seeking retrospective planning permission for the change of use of the shed at beef and sheep farm Tanygraig Farm House Tanygraig, Llanfarian, some three miles from Aberystwyth.

The building, part of an agricultural holding once owned and operated by Aberystwyth University as a ‘learning farm,’ was partly converted to host weddings in September 2022.

A supporting statement accompanying the application says: “The proposal seeks to formalise the change of use of an existing agricultural outbuilding to a wedding venue and associated works,” adding: “Prior to the applicant’s ownership, the agricultural holding was owned and operated by Aberystwyth University and utilised as a ‘learning farm’, whereby students would attend site and undertake studies.”

After an initial successful one-off use of the shed as their own wedding venue, the applicants pondered with the idea to keep the shed as a wedding venue.

The statement says no major work has been undertaken at the site, retaining the original character of the building, which is expected to host 15 weddings a year.

“The venue has already hosted a few weddings and has developed an excellent reputation, which is supported by the local community and local businesses many of which have benefited from the venue,” the statement says.

“Jobs, wealth and income has been created as a result of the venue, from initial construction works e.g plumbing and electrical works, to those associated with the wedding industry, which will continue moving forward. The proposal would therefore be considered a source of many jobs, including retaining jobs in existing businesses.

“Although the main occupation of the applicants will remain, they will be heavily involved with the preparation, management and promotion of the business.”

Local community council Llanfarian has raised concerns about the retrospective nature of the application, and about access to the main road for wedding traffic.

The application will be considered by Ceredigion planners at a later date.

The Tanygraig wedding venue website says: “Since 2010, Dyfrig has been farming alongside his parents here at Tanygraig. When he got engaged to Emily, they decided to host their wedding reception in the main barn.

“This seemed like a bonkers idea at the time as the place had been used to house livestock for over 100 years! But, with a lot of help from family and friends, their vision became a reality, and on September 24, 2022, the best day was had!

“After then, it was decided that the sheep would not return to the barn so that others can enjoy this unique building.”