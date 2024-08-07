Richard Lewis, 50, previously of Haverfordwest, appeared in the dock at Swansea Crown Court charged with seven child sexual abuse offences.

Lewis was charged with six counts of assaulting a child under the age of 13 by penetration – all dated between July 2004 and July 2009.

The complainant was aged between four and eight years old at the time of these allegations.

He was also charged with attempted sexual assault of the same child when she was aged between eight and 12 years old.

Lewis, now of Priory Street in Carmarthen, pleaded not guilty to each of the charges.

Opening the case, prosecutor Craig Jones told the jury that Lewis was accused of sexually assaulting the complainant in a field, around the back of a garage complex, and in his vehicle.

“He would buy her treats: sweets, ice lollies and ice creams,” Mr Jones said.

“There were times that the defendant asked the complainant if she liked what he was doing to her.

“The complainant felt she had to say yes.

“On one occasion she did say no. She noticed that the defendant didn’t like that. She felt that she let him down by saying no.”

Mr Jones said that the complainant disclosed the allegations to her parents when she was in her teens – after having sex education in school – but “was adamant she didn’t want to report it” at the time.

Lewis was arrested and interviewed on March 6, 2022, where he denied sexually assaulting the complainant. He gave a prepared statement in his second interview August 26, 2022.

The trial continues before Judge Paul Thomas KC at Swansea Crown Court.