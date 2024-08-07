Since it is summer - and hypothetically it is a bit warmer - we will spend more time outside in our gardens.

But with higher temperatures comes different risks including our pets overheating or the dangers posed by poisonous plants.

In light of this, owners have been urged to be cautious of the potential hazards that lurk within their homes and gardens, including items that appear to be harmless.

One of the possible dangers that a vet has issued a warning about is plant fertiliser.

While fertiliser promotes plant growth and vitality in gardens, many are unaware that its ingredients can pose risks to our beloved furry friends.

With this in mind, the team at tails.com has partnered up with Soto Gardens to launch their first pet-friendly garden border collection.

As part of the collaboration, Head Vet, Sean McCormack has offered insight into the dangers of plant fertiliser for dogs and how to keep them safe.

What happens if a dog accidentally eats fertilizer?





"As we enter the new season and the weather gets warmer, many pet parents across the country are going to be tending to their garden after a long, bleak winter," according to the head Vet.

Sean added: "While using products, including fertilisers, ahead of spring is a great way to breathe life back into your garden and encourage quicker growth, if you have a dog, it’s imperative to understand the dangers that plant fertilisers can pose if ingested.

“First of all, it’s important to know that most household plant fertilisers contain chemicals including nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus, often listed as NPK on the packaging. If ingested, regardless of the amount, fertiliser can cause your dog to vomit or have diarrhoea.

“If you lay down plant fertilisers that contain additional features, including moss killer or weed killer, this can pose an even greater threat to your dog's safety and well-being.

"These products typically include more dangerous chemicals, like iron salts and phenoxy acids, which can have more drastic consequences if eaten.

“As mentioned, ingesting these products has the potential to cause your dog to have diarrhoea or vomit in addition to other issues.

"Chemical poisoning in dogs can also cause muscle tremors, swelling and seizures. If your dog is experiencing any of these, seek veterinary assistance straight away.

‘If plant fertilisers are digested, it can irritate the mouth and gums. If this does occur, after contacting your vet, try to wash your dog’s mouth out with water".

Is fertilizer bad for dogs to walk on?





The Vet also warned pet owners about the potential dangers of dogs walking on fertilizer.

The expert explained that if your dog has stepped on freshly laid fertilisers, it can cause their paws to become inflamed and irritated.

Sean elaborated: "If your dog begins to excessively lick their paws after being in the garden, this could be a sign that they may be in discomfort after coming in contact with fertiliser.

"Again, washing their paws with water is the best way to get rid of any chemical residue and to soothe the irritation.

“They should have reduced symptoms if small amounts are ingested, but you should always seek medical advice, as your vet can advise you on the right course of treatment.”

How to stop your dog from eating fertilizer

"When storing fertilisers, always keep them in a place where your dogs cannot reach and ensure you securely re-seal the bag," according to the head Vet.

Sean also suggested using dog-friendly fertilisers to remove this risk altogether.

The expert said that there are plenty available to order online that you can use, so you don’t have to worry about your furry friends as they roam around your garden as the weather gets warmer.

He concluded: “There are also natural alternatives that work well in strengthening the growth of your plants.

"Seaweed, manure and compost can all be used on your plants and are much safer than shop-bought fertilisers for your four-legged friend.