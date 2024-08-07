Walkers has teamed up with Heinz to release a limited-edition range of crisps featuring three brand new "mind blowing" flavours.
Walkers are responsible for a range of products including Wotsits, Quavers, Monster Munch, Squares and Bugles as well as their various ranges like Max and Sensations.
On Monday (August 5), the iconic snack brand teased the release of another new crisp flavour.
Walkers, posting on X (formerly Twitter), said: "Something's coming. Tap for a teaser...(looking eyes emoji)."
The post contained a picture of simply a red screen with Heinz being tagged in the post.
Something's coming. Tap for a teaser... 👀 pic.twitter.com/IfQZKjQZps— Walkers Crisps (@walkers_crisps) August 5, 2024
Walkers fans took to the social media post in an attempt to guess what the new flavour might be with suggestions including ketchup, tomato soup, baked beans and McDonald's.
Walkers reveals release of new range of crisps
Now Walkers, in collaboration with Heinz, has revealed the release of a brand new sandwich-inspired crisp range which includes three "mind blowing" new flavours.
The new crisp flavours are:
- Roast Chicken and Heinz Mayo
- Sausage Sarnie and Heinz Ketchup
- Cheese Toastie and Heinz Beanz
All three flavours come in both 45g grab bags as well as 5 pack x 25g multipacks with 70g bags also in convenience stores, nationwide.
Walkers' Wayne Newton said: “We can’t think of a better way to kick start our CrispIN vs CrispOUT debate this year than by uniting with one of Britain’s favourite household names to take lunchtimes to a whole new level.’’
Walkers has already released several new products in 2024.
In February, it added two new flavours to its Sensations range - Mature Cheddar and Chilli Chutney and Crushed Sea Salt & Black Peppercorn.
Then just a few weeks later shoppers spotted brand new Extra Flamin Hot Crunchy Wotsits in UK supermarkets.
Meanwhile, in July, Walkers launched a new range of Wotsits and Monster Munch crisps, made with chickpea.
Where to buy the new Walkers and Heinz crisps
The new limited-edition Walkers and Heinz crisps are available now from the following retailers:
- Aldi
- Tesco
- Asda
- Sainsburys
- Morrisons
- Coop
- Waitrose
- B&M
- Iceland
- TJs
- Farmfoods
- Poundland
Those looking to get their hands on these limited-edition crisps will have to be quick, as the Walkers and Heinz flavours won’t be around for long.
