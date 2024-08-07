More than 50 organisations have written to Chancellor Rachel Reeves over her decision to scrap Winter Fuel Payments for all but a minority of pensioners this winter.

The groups, which make up the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said it will result in pensioners not on means-tested benefits seeing a 15 per cent increase in their energy bills this winter.

A letter from the group to the Chancellor said: “The decision to remove the payment to all but a small minority of pensioners will see millions more older people face the prospect of spending this winter in cold, damp homes.”

What is the Winter Fuel Payment?





The benefit was previously available to almost everyone in the UK who was born before 25 September 1957 to help cover their heating costs.

The payments of up to £300 have been made available to everyone above state pension age in the past.

However, from this winter only those on Pension Credit or means-tested benefits will get the Winter Fuel Payment - those on the credit will get £200 and £300 if someone is over 80.

The Treasury said the winter fuel changes would see the number of pensioners receiving the payments fall from 11.4 million to 1.5 million – so just under 10 million would miss out.

They added that about £1.5 billion will be saved per year by targeting winter fuel payments.

Martin Lewis hits out at Winter Fuel Payment decision

The Chancellor’s decision to end the previously universal winter fuel payment for pensioners unless they are on benefits has been branded “too narrow with the winter we have coming”.

Martin Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert, immediately warned the targeting of the payments was “too narrow with the winter we have coming”, adding: “The energy price cap is likely to rise 10% this October and stay high across the winter, leaving most energy bills nearly double those pre-crisis, at levels unaffordable for millions.

“Many pensioners eke out the £100 to £300 winter fuel payments to allow them to keep some heating on through the cold months.

“While there’s an argument for ending its universality due to tight national finances, it’s being squeezed to too narrow a group – just those on benefits and pension credit. Yet again, those just above the thresholds will be hardest hit.”

Mr Lewis added: “Plus, with this announcement, the Government has a huge moral imperative to ensure the 800,000 people eligible for pension credit who don’t get it, are informed, educated and helped through the process.

“It is planning an awareness-raising campaign, but it needs to ensure that reaches every corner – and, if possible, proactively and personally contact people.

“Pension credit is a crucial gateway benefit, giving access to a host of other entitlements, and now with the link to the winter fuel payment, it makes it even more important to ensure fewer miss out.”