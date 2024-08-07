The One Moment for One Crew was a national event to celebrate the volunteers who keep the charity afloat both by saving lives at sea and by fundraising to ensure that this can be done.

The charity, which was founded in 1824, asked its volunteers and staff from around the UK and Ireland to take a photo of themselves, their crew or their team, at as close to 18:24 on 1.8.24 as possible.

St Davids One Crew celebrates 200 years. (Image: RNLI)

Whether lifeguards on a beach, lifeboat crew at a station, fundraisers at an event, or volunteers in a museum – all involved with the charity have been encouraged to submit a photo of themselves representing their RNLI role at wherever they may be on this date and time.

Tenby volunteers at the station for the One Crew event. (Image: RNLI)

Representatives including lifeboat crews, lifeguards, fundraisers, shop volunteers, and staff from RNLI communities in Pembrokeshire took part and the photos have been uploaded to an online portal to create a montage image.

Cardigan Lifeboat Station took a clever aerial shot. (Image: RNLI)

The RNLI celebrated its 200th anniversary on 4 March this year, and this photographic moment is one of a range of events and programmes which the charity has organised to mark its bicentenary.

North Pembrokeshire lifeguards and St Davids RNLI. (Image: RNLI)

Anjie Rook, RNLI associate director, who is overseeing the RNLI’s 200th anniversary programmes, said: “The RNLI has been saving lives at sea for 200 years thanks to its incredible people – the courageous lifeboat crews and lifeguards who put their own lives at risk to save others; the dedicated fundraisers who raise the income to power those rescues; the committed volunteers who give their own time in a range of other roles such as giving out water safety advice or helping to run our retail shops and museums, and the staff who provide vital support to our volunteers.

“We have encouraged anyone who has some form of involvement with the RNLI to participate in this special One Moment for One Crew photographic event, to capture a record of everyone who, at this moment in time, is playing some part in the RNLI’s lifesaving work, continuing its legacy and securing its future.

One crew onboard Fishguard Lifeboat. (Image: RNLI)

“During our 200th anniversary year we have been remembering our past, celebrating the lifesaving service we provide today, and aiming to inspire future generations of lifesavers and supporters.

“One Moment for One Crew is very much about celebrating the people of today’s RNLI and, we hope, inspiring those future generations who will take the RNLI into its third century of lifesaving.”

For further information about the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, visit RNLI.org/200.