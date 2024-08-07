The morning search warrant raids were carried out in Gordon Street, Water Street and Queen Street, Pembroke Dock.

Police said that they did not make any arrests and the swoop was not as a result of any riot concerns.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police and the Immigration Service executed search warrants in the Gordon Steet, Water Street and Queen Street areas of Pembroke Dock.

"The warrants were executed on the morning of Tuesday, 6th August 2024.

"No arrests were made by police.

"The Neighbourhood Policing Team visited the area providing reassurance to members of the local community."

The Home Office has been contacted for comment in relation to the involvement of the UK Border Force.