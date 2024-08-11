A detached bungalow in Hook village, the home is nearby coastal walks along the estuary and a short drive away from the Pembrokeshire coast with its stunning beaches.

Inside the property, there are four double bedrooms, a kitchen with a utility room, landscaped garden with a patio area and a block-paved driveway.

There is a family bathroom on the ground floor. (Image: Rightmove) Three bedrooms are located on the ground floor along with a modern family bathroom, consisting of a walk-in shower and bath.

The master bedroom is on the first floor with a renovated en-suite shower room, large velux windows and fitted wardrobes.

In the kitchen, there is a double sink with a draining board, an integrated dishwasher, fridge, Range Master oven, four ring gas stove and rear windows to appreciate the garden and countryside views.

The dining room contains a dining table with a dado rail surround and double glass doors lead to the lounge where there is oak flooring, front and side windows and two radiators for added warmth.

As for the utility room, there is limestone flooring, solid worktops, plumbing for a washing machine and dryer, a sink with a draining board and an integrated storage cupboard.

At the rear of the property, you will find the main garden, featuring a patio seating area, landscaped lawn, a block-built shed for extra storage and more countryside views.

Meanwhile, at the front of the house, is where the block-paved driveway exists and there is enough space for multiple vehicles.

The driveway is next to the front garden another landscaped lawn, a gravelled pathway and hedges for added privacy.

Hook is an ideal location for families due to having a local shop, social club, cricket pitch and park.

The village is also a short drive from seaside towns such as Broad Haven and Little Haven.

