A Mayday from the crew of an eight metre sailing catamaran shortly after 1am led to the launch of Tenby's all-weather and inshore lifeboats.

The catamaran crew made the emergency call as they were taking on water off Lydstep, four miles west of Tenby.

When the lifeboats arrived at the scene, the catamaran “was almost aground and being hit by a small swell on the outgoing tide”, Tenby Lifeboats RNLI reported on Facebook.

The lifeboats arrive at the scene off Lydstep. (Image: Tenby Lifeboats RNLI)

They continued: “Crew from the inshore lifeboat went ashore to assess the state of the vessel and its occupants and soon requested additional assistance, so the Y-boat was launched with two crew members aboard from the Haydn Miller. They were soon joined by members of HM Coastguard Tenby.

"The vessel had been holed whilst going aground and the skipper was in the process of repairing the damage. The lifeboat crews checked the vessel was still seaworthy and re-set the anchor, whilst waiting for the vessel to refloat.

"Once there was sufficient water under the hull, the lifeboat crew checked that the emergency repairs on the catamaran’s hull were holding and that there was no more water ingress.

"Once happy, two crew members remained aboard the vessel with its skipper and made their way around to Tenby under their own steam, whilst escorted by both lifeboats. The vessel's other occupant was taken back to Tenby by the coastguard rescue team.

Safely moored before daybreak. (Image: Tenby Lifeboats RNLI)

"On arrival at Tenby, the casualty vessel was moored on an outer mooring, with a plan by the skipper to make his way into the harbour once the tide allowed.

"The lifeboats then returned to station, arriving at 5.45am."