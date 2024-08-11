The NSPCC is calling on sports and activity groups across the country to take part in this year’s Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport campaign.

This annual campaign, run by the charity’s Child Protection in Sport Unit, raises awareness of safeguarding practices in sports and activities across the UK and aims to help clubs build strong relationships with parents and carers as well as children.

We’re looking to bring people together to play, chat and connect at Team Huddles throughout the summer.

Whether hosting watchalong parties for the Olympics, community fun days, fundraisers, or inviting the NSPCC to present safeguarding workshops, these social events are fantastic ways to help build connections and communities.

Free downloadable Team Huddle activity packs can be used as part of any event that parents and clubs already have planned. These packs will help open conversations about safeguarding and suitable supervision to ensure the welfare and protection of young athletes, making sport a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

We’d love local clubs to share details and photos of their events with cpsu@nspcc.org.uk and also with local news and sports reporters. Spreading the word and highlighting the work done by grassroots clubs to protect young athletes is what the campaign is all about.

These stories serve as powerful testimonials of community involvement and the collective effort to keep sports safe, help us reach a wider audience, encourage more clubs to participate, and create a safe sporting environment for all children.

To find out more about Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport, go to thecpsu.org.uk or to book an NSPCC visit to your club, email localcampaigns@nspcc.org.uk

Sincerely, Michelle North (Head of CPSU, NSPCC)