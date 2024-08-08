The Ramblers, Britain's walking charity, are on the search for the country's favourite path and want to see if yours walks away with the crown.

From picturesque routes to rugged trails, they want to celebrate paths that hold special meaning to the public.

Whether it brings back childhood memories with grandparents or is a daily walk with your furry companion, The Ramblers want to know.

When you share a photo of your chosen path, you will be invited to share your story about why it is so special.

A panel of expert judges, including award-winning adventurer Alastair Humphreys, will choose eight finalists, and their fate will be put to a public vote.

The final winner will have their photo displayed on a major billboard.

Jack Cornish, head of paths at The Ramblers, said: "We are passionate about shining a light on the incredible network of paths, tracks and trails up and down Great Britain.

"This fun and free to enter competition can be done on a walk from your doorstep or while on holiday in Scotland, England or Wales."

Whether you enter the competition on walking paths near you or venture further afield, there are almost 200,000 miles of mapped paths.

Everyone who enters this year's competition will receive a discount code for Cotswold Outdoor stores.

And there’s more - if your path wins, you will be awarded £200 worth of Cotswold Outdoor vouchers, and each of the seven finalists will receive £50 worth of vouchers each.

The competition closes on September 8 and entries can be made at The Ramblers website.