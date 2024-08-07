The animals were found three to four metres inside a culvert in Llandovery by the fire service.

Long-reach rescue poles were used to extract the sheep and the rescue took a few hours to complete.

Long-reach rescue poles were used to save the sheep. (Image: Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service)

A crew from Llandovery Fire Station attended the incident. (Image: Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service)

All three sheep were safely rescued. (Image: Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service)

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 5.29pm on Saturday, August 3, a Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) crew from Llandovery Fire Station was called to an incident in Llandovery.

“Crew members responded to three mature lambs who were trapped approximately three to four metres inside a culvert.

“The culvert measured approximately 2 feet squared at its narrowest point and ran underneath a roadway, no personnel were committed to enter the culvert due to risks involved.

“Crew members utilised two long-reach rescue poles, one 30m GP line and one animal strop.

“With the assistance of the farmer, all three sheep were successfully rescued, they were believed to have been trapped inside the culvert for around two to three days. The crew left the scene at 8.38pm.

“MAWWFRS currently has specialist Animal Rescue Teams based at Pontardawe, Carmarthen, Machynlleth and Rhayader Fire Stations who use a variety of specialist animal rescue equipment.”