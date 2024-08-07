It is understood that the detention of the two followed the raids by police and UK Border Force on properties in Pembroke Dock yesterday, Tuesday August 6.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that they did not make any arrests, and that the swoop was not as a result of any riot concerns.

As the Western Telegraph previously reported, properties in three streets in Pembroke Dock were targeted by police and UK Border Force yesterday, Tuesday August 6.

The morning search warrant raids were carried out in Gordon Street, Water Street and Queen Street, Pembroke Dock.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police and the Immigration Service executed search warrants in the Gordon Street, Water Street and Queen Street areas of Pembroke Dock.

"The warrants were executed on the morning of Tuesday, 6th August 2024.

"No arrests were made by police.

"The Neighbourhood Policing Team visited the area providing reassurance to members of the local community."