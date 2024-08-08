Former Wales and British Lions star Peter Morgan passed away on July 27 at the age of 65 after a long illness.

Peter, of Little Haven, was a highly successful rugby player who toured South Africa with the Lions in 1980 and played for Wales five times throughout his career.

As a fast and skilful player, Peter was able to play at fly-half, centre and as a utility back he played in every three-quarter position for both the Lions and Wales.

One of the highlights of Peter’s career was when he captained Llanelli to victory over Australia in November 1984, beating the only Australian side to achieve a Grand Slam in the four tests against the home nations.

Then, in 1985, he played in Llanelli’s WRU Challenge Cup final victory over Cardiff.

Meanwhile, in his earlier years, Peter played for Pembrokeshire at every level, including school and senior rugby.

Following the end of his rugby career, Peter sat as an independent member on Pembrokeshire County Council for 16 years, representing The Havens ward, and also served on Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

The funeral service will take place on August 16 with a service and interment 2pm at St Mary’s Church, Talbenny, Little Haven.

Funeral directors Roy Folland & Son have said: “The family would be grateful if all those attending could wear something red in memory of Peter.

“For anyone unable to attend the funeral service, or those simply wishing to pay their respects, Peter will make his final journey through his beloved Broad and Little Haven on Thursday August 15 between 5.30pm and 6pm before resting in Talbenny Church prior to the funeral the following day. This service will be for family only.

“Due to the limited space, only members of the family will be able to be seated in the church on the day of the funeral.

“A screen and speaker system will be provided for those standing outside so everyone can join in the celebration of Peter’s life. The family thank you in advance for your kindness and understanding at such a sad and difficult time."

Following the funeral service, those attending are invited to join the family for refreshments at the front (the green) in Little Haven.

Tributes have been paid to Cllr Morgan by Pembrokeshire politicians.

Cllr Aled Thomas said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the loss of my colleague and friend, Cllr Peter Morgan.

“Peter has been a family friend for many years, and I could always rely on him for camaraderie, laughter and most importantly, telling me my tie was straight or if I have done a good enough job ironing my shirts!!!

“I will deeply miss his presence in county hall. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Cllr Jon Harvey, Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “On behalf of everyone at the council, I send our sincere condolences to Peter’s family and friends.

“Peter was such a character, always with a smile on his face but also fierce determination to do his best and fight for his constituents and the people of Pembrokeshire.

“Peter’s warmth, energy and sense of humour will be sadly missed in the council chamber and beyond.”

Tributes were also paid at recent Pembrokeshire County Council meetings, with a minute’s silence held at each of the meetings.

Tributes were also paid by Chair of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Cllr Di Clements, who said: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Cllr Peter Morgan, who was one of the Park Authority’s longest-serving members.

“Peter was a passionate advocate for the National Park, deeply invested in the success of Pembrokeshire communities, particularly in the Havens. Often described as a great character, he was known for his perceptive views, thought-provoking observations and support for staff and Members.

“Peter will be missed by all, and our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Peter leaves behind his wife Helen, daughters Nia and Lowri and his grandchildren Seren and Dewi.

There are family flowers only.

Donations for Neurological Surgery be made payable to Cardiff & Vale Health Charity and sent c/o Woodland House, Maes y Coed Road, Cardiff CF14 4HH.

Those wishing to make a donation online may do so at: fundraising.cav@wales.nhs.uk.

Please use the reference “B4 Neuro Surgery - Fund Number 9165” on all transactions.