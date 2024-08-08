The Veterans Community Gallery (VC Gallery), which fights social isolation, will use the grant from the supermarket's Stronger Starts scheme to provide hot meals, activities, and a minibus service for people supported by the VC Gallery to attend events.

The help will be particularly invaluable in Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock where beneficiaries will have the opportunity to meet new people over a weekly hot meal.

Barry John MBE, CEO and founder of the VC Gallery, said: "We can’t thank the people of Pembrokeshire enough for their votes and Tesco for the grants.

"We work hard to create meaningful engagement, combat poor mental health and social isolation offering care and support to the ex-forces, reservists, and local communities.

"Offering a meal every Tuesday might be the only time some of the people actually get out of the house and having our own minibus will enable us to pick up people who would otherwise not be able to commute to meet new people, try new activities, and get together with others in the same position."

The VC Gallery was established by Barry John MBE following his 24 years of service in the Army.

Recognising the need for a community socialising space, Mr John combined his military experience and involvement in mental health work to create the charity.

Currently, more than 70 volunteers, many of whom are supported veterans or have experienced disadvantage, contribute to the charity's cause.

Claire de Silva, Tesco's head of community, said: "It warms my heart to know that there are people in the world who care so much about their community the way that Barry does.

"It is lovely to see that there is a space for everyone in Wales to socialise and meet new people.

"Charities such as the VC Gallery are incredible in what they do, playing a crucial role in helping to alleviate loneliness."

The Tesco Stronger Starts grants are allocated to charities that provide vital community support. For more information about the programme, visit the Tesco Stronger Starts website.