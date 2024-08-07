The rain held off for Tenby Carnival this afternoon – but the massive crowds went home wetter than ever.
If the heavens had opened in Tudor Square at around 5.45pm, no deluge could have compared with the water force from the firefighters’ hoses which blasted high in the air to drench the waiting crowds.
Carnival-goers joining in the fun on floats and packing into the square responded vigorously with their own water-filled weapons and waterbombs.
And there was a huge cheer and appreciative applause when the battle finally concluded after at least ten minutes.
The carnival – run by Tenby’s retained firefighters - celebrated its centenary in 2019 but then had a two-year absence forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.
It returned in style in 2022,and continued the tradition of its a wet and wild water battle in Tudor Square.#
The event today, Wednesday August 7, saw possibly the largest-ever turnout of spectators who packed the route via Warren Street, South Parade, Lower Frog Street, St George’s Street and Tudor Square, before concluding at the harbour where the mayor of Tenby, Cllr Dai Morgan, presented the prizes.
Mayor Dai and his entourage kept their civic robes dry by travelling in the fire engine which led the parader, followed by Tenby RNLI’s inshore lifeboat on tow and the flower-bedecked floats carrying the young Carnival Queen, Princess and attendants.
There was a fantastic entry of decorated prams, with 'Elvis Presley', 'King Charles' and the 'Princess of Wales' were amongst the lively walkers.
While amongst the floats were nods to Roald Dahl, Tenby in Bloom and Minions.
TThe warning of ‘no water’ from marshalling firefighters was only heeded until half-way down South Parade when spectators and entrants – prime suspects: Tenby Round Table and Tenby Aces – could contain themselves no further.
Although the carnival began at 5.15pm, there was fun and fundraising throughout the day at Tenby Fire Station.
All the proceeds from the event will go to the Firefighters’ Charity.
