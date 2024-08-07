The rain held off for Tenby Carnival this afternoon – but the massive crowds went home wetter than ever.

If the heavens had opened in Tudor Square at around 5.45pm, no deluge could have compared with the water force from the firefighters’ hoses which blasted high in the air to drench the waiting crowds.

Carnival-goers joining in the fun on floats and packing into the square responded vigorously with their own water-filled weapons and waterbombs.

Such fun! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

And there was a huge cheer and appreciative applause when the battle finally concluded after at least ten minutes.

There was no escape from the torrent of water! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The carnival – run by Tenby’s retained firefighters - celebrated its centenary in 2019 but then had a two-year absence forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tenby's mayor, Dai Morgan and his civic entourage are pictured with the Tenby Fire Station family ahead of the carnival start. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

It returned in style in 2022,and continued the tradition of its a wet and wild water battle in Tudor Square.# Some Marvel-lous costumes here! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The event today, Wednesday August 7, saw possibly the largest-ever turnout of spectators who packed the route via Warren Street, South Parade, Lower Frog Street, St George’s Street and Tudor Square, before concluding at the harbour where the mayor of Tenby, Cllr Dai Morgan, presented the prizes.

The cutest fairy in her garden. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Mayor Dai and his entourage kept their civic robes dry by travelling in the fire engine which led the parader, followed by Tenby RNLI’s inshore lifeboat on tow and the flower-bedecked floats carrying the young Carnival Queen, Princess and attendants.

Cardigans for the Carnival Queen's attendants..... (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

...while a firefighter's coat kept the Carnival Princess and her pals warm. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

There was a fantastic entry of decorated prams, with 'Elvis Presley', 'King Charles' and the 'Princess of Wales' were amongst the lively walkers.

An inspirational message from the Royal pair. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

While amongst the floats were nods to Roald Dahl, Tenby in Bloom and Minions.

Tenby Aces sportingly brought along these mischievous Minions. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

T Looking bloomin' lovely! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography) The warning of ‘no water’ from marshalling firefighters was only heeded until half-way down South Parade when spectators and entrants – prime suspects: Tenby Round Table and Tenby Aces – could contain themselves no further.

Tenby AFC were going for gold. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

All the fun of the circus. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

There was even a flurry of snow en route, thanks to Fecci's Chip Shop. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Although the carnival began at 5.15pm, there was fun and fundraising throughout the day at Tenby Fire Station.

Samba Doc on the beat by the Five Arches. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Ahoy there! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography) All the proceeds from the event will go to the Firefighters’ Charity.