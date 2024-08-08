As motorists, we try to plan for every eventuality whether it's by looking up traffic news ahead of time or it's pre-planning petrol stops on route.

However, there are just some things that you can't plan for and there are always going to be problems that you simply have to solve as you go.

But this is where Google and a technological world full of experts come in to help you solve the issue as quickly and painlessly as possible.

We've paired up with the motoring experts at Group 1 Automotive who have identified the most searched questions about our cars.

The experts have heard your most confusing questions about all things motoring and they've got the all-important answers to these pressing problems.

First up - what should you do when you have lost your keys and you've been locked out of your vehicle?

What do you do when you lose your car keys?





The motoring experts suggest that you first try contacting a locksmith.

Group 1 Automotive explained that locksmiths may be able to help you create a new key or reprogram a key fob depending on the make and model of your car.

You may even be able to get a blank key that matches your vehicle.

This means, in the best-case scenario, that there could be a blank key that is ready for you to use.

The experts also suggest speaking to your local dealership.

Recommended reading

This is where you can purchase a set of replacement car keys.

Alternatively, you could contact your local garage, who may be able to reprogram a new key for you.

The experts warned that this isn’t always guaranteed, but it’s an easy option which may save time.