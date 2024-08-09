The showground in Haverfordwest will be the centre of attention on August 14 and 15, as the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society (PAS) celebrates 240 years of the event.

As Wales' largest county agricultural show, there will be improved features like a country market area with 60 stalls, a food hall - sponsored by Castell Howell - highlighting Welsh produce, and various competitions including poultry, horticulture, poultry, dog agility, arts and crafts, and showjumping.

Other highlights include the Scarlets' rugby skills sessions, Little Legs Football, John Fletcher's Shire Horse team exhibition, and the return of the land train for easy transportation around the showground.

PAS president Adam Thorne said: "We are very excited about the prospect of seeing our wonderful members, competitors, trade stands, sponsors and community coming together once again for the show.

"Whether you're a Pembrokeshire local or visiting, we're sure you'll have a fantastic day out.

"This year's show is jam-packed with great attractions and events.

"There really is something for everyone."

A Pure West Radio stage will have live performances throughout both days, with musicians, choirs, workouts, and arts presentations.

The annual show will also feature the Food Story volunteers, the Panic Circus Big Top, and the Andrew Holmes Funfair.

The Countryside Park will showcase displays from Ferret World and the British Bird of Prey Centre, featuring informative talks about their inhabitants like the White-tailed Eagle.

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation, will give attendees a chance at an air gun target challenge.

As the second day coincides with A Level results day, organisations including the police, fire, and the army will be present to discuss career opportunities with the young visitors.

PAS is also keen to make the showground accessible for everyone and has made arrangements for visitors with limited mobility.

Blue badge parking, wheelchair hire, and other facilities are in place, in addition to the well-structured tarmac surface.

The show encourages responsible pet ownership, with provisions made for dogs in the form of drinking bowls and areas designated for their exercise.

For early birds, reduced-price tickets can be booked via pembsshow.org, with updates on the event also available on the social media platforms Facebook, X, and Instagram.

To reach the showground on display day, attendees are advised to follow the signposts on the main A40 trunk road or use the SA62 4BW postcode for their SatNav.

Visitors are also asked to take note of the public parking signs when they arrive.

Mr Thorne concluded: "Thousands of visitors are expected to see some of the best livestock, taste fabulous local food and drink, experience country life and enjoy a wealth of entertainment.”