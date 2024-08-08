The burglary involved two suspects and occurred at Vape Zone between 1am and 4am.

Vapes were stolen and police have asked locals to inform them if anyone has tried to sell them any items.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Officers in Haverfordwest are investigating a burglary that occurred at Vape Zone, Haverfordwest between 1am and 4am August 4th.

“It is believed two suspects have gained access to the store where they have stolen a large number of vapes.

“If you have any information that could help officers with their investigation, or have been offered an opportunity to purchase any of the items, please get in touch either through the website https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, direct message the police on their social media or calling 101. Quote ref: 24*676785.

“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”