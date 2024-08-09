The group met with new MP, Plaid Cymru’s Ben Lake, at the Town Hall in Fishguard last Friday

They discussed their situation and upcoming plans.

Mr Lake, now MP due to boundary changes, was welcomed warmly by the group.

Known for his support towards the campaign over the years, he has spoken out about the state pension scandal in the House of Commons and to all political parties.

The meeting included a discussion on a Statement of Opinion penned by Delyth Jewell Plaid Cymru MS on July 19, before the Senedd summer recess.

Key points included financial redress for 1950s-born women affected by state pension age changes and an immediate call for mediation between all 1950s women's groups and the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

The Statement also highlighted the establishment's neglect – the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman's investigation sidestepped direct discrimination and disregarded 10 years of maladministration.

Calls for posthumous payments were made after many women died without seeing this issue resolved.

By the meeting's conclusion, Mr Lake agreed to invite the new DWP minister, Liz Kendall, to mediation with leaders of all 50s Women groups across the UK.

He assured that the 1950s Women of Wales, the largest group in Wales, would be involved in any forthcoming talks with Westminster.

The group will also soon arrange a meeting with new Pembrokeshire Labour MP Henry Tufnell.