The open-air event features music, entertainment, stalls and food and drink and its grand finale is its 10pm fireworks display over Tenby Harbour.

The Spectaculars are organised by Tenby Round Table which took sole responsibility for the events last year.

Huge success

There was disappointment when weather conditions forced the cancellation of the first ‘Spec’ of 2023, but the second one a fortnight later proved to be a resounding success and raised £10,000 for charities and good causes.

When and where?





The first Summer Spectacular of 2024 takes place this Sunday, August 11 between 3pm and 10pm.

Event compere and DJ Steve Briers described it the day as "a simply amazing iconic enjoyable family fun event that is a pleasure to be a part of,” and added: “See you down the harbour."

Here's the line-up

Samba Band Samba Doc will open the proceedings from 3pm to 3.30pm, before the Kelly Williams School of Dance performs between 3.30pm and 4pm.

The music programme gets underway at 4pm, with vocalist Samantha Skyrme – aka Tenby South county councillor, Sam Skyrme-Blackhall – taking to the stage until 4.45pm.

Following on will be the family trio Ella Guru, with their diverse set featuring music from many genres.

They’ll be on stage until 6.

Then from 6.30pm to 8pm, five-piece local band After the Fire will be playing popular rock covers.

Rounding off the evening, from 8.30pm to 10pm, will be eight-piece party band Funktion 22, playing classic party tunes and dancefloor favourites from the past six decades.

When's the next one?





Tenby's second Summer Spectacular of 2024 will be on Sunday August 25.