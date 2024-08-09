A WOMAN has admitted being armed with a hammer in Haverfordwest.
Laura Cook, 30, of no fixed abode, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
Cook was accused of having a hammer on Picton Place on August 4.
She pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to a one-year community order on August 5. As part of this, Cook will have to complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.
The defendant was also fined £60, and must pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.
