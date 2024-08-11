Dyfed Mark Masons announced their backing for Latch at their recent annual meeting.

A spokesman for Dyfed Mark Masons said: “When this was announced, it was a lovely surprise for one of our members, Martin Thomas of Herbrandston, as he was well aware of the support Latch can give.

Emotional and practical support

“When Martin’s daughter Bethany was a baby, he and his wife Alison were given the devastating news that she was suffering from cancer. As Bethany fought the illness, Martin and Alison received emotional and practical support from the Latch team, which they have never forgotten.

“Thankfully Bethany made a full recovery and is currently taking a degree course at the University of West of England Bristol.”

70 new cases each year

Latch supports the children and their families who are being treated by the oncology unit at the Children’s Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, whose catchment area stretches from Chepstow in the south to Aberystwyth in the north. Around 70 new cases are diagnosed every year.

The charity helps to fund the purchase of medical equipment and facilities. In 2021 it funded the full refurbishment of the paediatric oncology (Rainbow) ward.

'Home from Home'





Latch understands the financial and emotional burden faced by families caring for a child with cancer and support is provided as needed during the child’s treatment by a team of dedicated social workers. Free ‘Home from Home’ accommodation is also provided to keep families together during a child’s stay.

Latch recognizes that activities and treats can help boost morale and keep children occupied, so it organises weekly painting sessions and music therapy on Rainbow Ward. It also arranges family outings and offers caravan holidays in Tenby and Porthcawl to provide valuable respite.

Ambassadors

The charity is supported by a team of volunteer ambassadors who help co-ordinate activities and raise awareness of Latch in their local areas.

One such ambassador is Helen Gravelle from Carmarthen area, who personally suffered the heartache of having a child with cancer.

At the meeting with Dyfed Mark Masons, she spoke emotionally about the strain it places on families and how Latch provides vital support at an extremely difficult time.

The cheque was handed to Helen by the Provincial Grand Master, Gary Hicks, who said :“I am delighted to make this donation to Latch, who continue to provide care and support to families across Wales that are faced with the situation we all dread, that of having a very sick child.”

Get in touch or donate

Latch can be contacted via info@latchwales.org or to donate, visit www.latchwales.org