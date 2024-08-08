Nia George was a member of the growingly-successful rock band JYlt.

The band were praised by John Peel of Radio 1, had completed a UK tour including Glastonbury, distributed over 20,000 CDs and were in talks with Sony about furthering their record deal.

But 20 years ago, Nia passed away after battling leukaemia for a year. She was 21 years old.

Her former bandmates and other musicians will be at HaverHub for the tribute gig, which will raise money for the Withybush Caner Day Unit.

The line-up is Nia’s best friend and former JYlt singer Sarah Howells, who performs under the name of Bryde; Tom Jenkins, who has just released his EP Meadows Pt1 & Pt2 through xtra mile recordings and Persona B, featuring two other JYlt members.

HaverHub said: “This is not just a celebration of Nia. It’s a reminder of how cancer can take anyone, at any time and focusses on the support of a truly remarkable place: Withybush Cancer Day Unit.

"All ticket money and generosity will be donated to this wonderful place that looks after so many people.

“People who are going through truly unimaginable times and often, with such beautiful stories of success.

"This place is truly a lifeline to so many of us and it just keeps on giving. We want to give a little back.”

The gig is on at HaverHub between 7pm and 11.30pm and admission is £10. Strictly over-16s only.