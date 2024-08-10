On August 14 and 15, council teams from various sectors, including recruitment, waste and recycling, and regeneration, will be available to provide information and support to attendees.

Located in pitch nine of Zone A, opposite the show jumping and equestrian rings, the council's marquee will be a hub of information.

Visitors will have the chance to meet council cabinet members and the assistant chief executive.

These engagements aim to inform attendees about the innovative projects being developed throughout the county.

Deputy leader and cabinet member for place, the region, and climate change, Cllr Paul Miller, said: "The County Show is a well-loved and important celebration of rural life in Pembrokeshire, and we are delighted to be part of the event once again.

"Our staff and members will be chatting to lots of people from communities right across Pembrokeshire – please drop into our stand and say hello – we're looking forward to meeting you."

As part of its commitment to serve the community, the council is keen to engage with attendees from surrounding areas and visitors.

The council is looking forward to this opportunity to celebrate the produce and talents of Pembrokeshire's rural communities.

Visitors to the marquee will find out about the support available from the council and its transformational projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for both residents and visitors.

For further details on council services at the Pembrokeshire County Show, the council encourages followers to stay updated through their social media accounts.