Major Juno, formerly known on the farm as Willa Rose, returned to the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Eglwyswrw for a short holiday and a guest appearance at Nevern Show.

(Image: Western Telegraph)

Major Juno made history back in 2021 when she became the first mare ever to join the Household Cavalry since its inception in the 1660s.

Since then she has sailed through her training to become the first female shire to be part of Trooping the Colour, carrying the famous silver drums both this year and in 2023.

She also made history in 2023 alongside fellow farm mate Ed, now known as Major Apollo, in what is believed to be the first pair of drum horses in the same Trooping the Colour parade, to have come from the same farm.

(Image: Western Telegraph)

Major Juno returned to her Pembrokeshire roots this week alongside fellow cavalry member Perseus who has become her firm friend in London.

This is the first time any of Dyfed Shire Horse farm's five drum horses have returned home for a visit.

She was welcomed back to the Dyfed Shire Horse farm on Tuesday, August 6, and then made a special guest appearance, alongside Perseus, at Nevern Show on Wednesday, August 7.

(Image: Western Telegraph)

“It is quite nostalgic to have her back,” said the farm’s matriarch Enid Cole who was also the show president this year.

“I was quite tearful when I was her on the yard, it was quite emotional. It’s unbelievable that I happen to be president and she is back again.”

(Image: Western Telegraph)

Mark Cole of the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm added: “It has been wonderful to see Willa back home, she was born and bred in Eglwyswrw and left in 2021. To see how she has evolved in the last three years. She has a beautiful temperament.

“She has had one foal and it was lovely that we were able to reunite them on the farm yesterday. It’s lovely for us all to have her back to visit.”