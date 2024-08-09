(Image: Western Telegraph)

Nevern Show returned in all its glory to the fields at Bayvil Farm on Wednesday, August 7.

The show attracted a great turnout of locals and visitors who enjoyed the demonstrations, stalls, competitions and entertainment.

(Image: Western Telegraph)

An added attraction at this year’s show was drum horse Major Juno from the King’s Household Cavalry who was home for a visit to her native Dyfed Shire Horse Farm.

The show’s president Enid Cole is the matriarch of the farm and has been involved in Nevern Show since she was a young girl competing in the children’s competitions, them the cookery classes.

(Image: Western Telegraph)

More recently she has exhibited her shire horses.

“It was a very pleasant surprise to be asked to be president of Nevern Agricultural Show this year,” she said. “It is going very well so far.”

(Image: Western Telegraph)

Show chairman Dylan Roberts said that for him Nevern was the “greatest show in the world’.

He too has been involved with the show since childhood.

(Image: Western Telegraph)

“It is my favourite day of the year,” he said. “A day where the whole community get together to celebrate our agricultural heritage.”

For more photos click on the gallery above.