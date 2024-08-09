The excavator appeared to be stranded in the ocean off the coast of Aberaeron yesterday (August 7).

A mechanical failure with the excavator meant it was left near the beach unattended before being pulled in by the tide.

The excavator was stuck in the ocean. (Image: Cardigan bay fishing adventures.)

Aberaeron and Aberarth county Cllr Elizabeth Evans said: "It broke down. They tried to repair it but couldn’t before the tide came in. They prioritised protecting the fuel from leaking, exhaust and anything else that could come in or seep out."

A drone video on the Cardigan Bay Fishing Adventures YouTube channel shows the excavator is a mile from the coast.

Despite being a heavy piece of machinery, the excavator remained above the water and did not capsize.

Cllr Elizabeth Evans revealed the excavator broke down. The incident comes after the approval of Aberaeron's £32 million coastal scheme.

The incident comes after Aberaeron’s £32 million coastal scheme is well underway.

The scheme is to protect the town from flooding and around £27 million of funding was received from the Welsh Government.

Regarding the progress of the coastal defence works, Cllr Evans said: "It’s going great - they have to work around this horrible weather, and we have high tides coming our way, but everyone is in great spirits. So much interest from tourists. Aberaeron is so busy."

As part of the project, there is construction of a rock breakwater extending out from North Pier, re-building of pier head of South Pier, construction of flood walls construction of flood gate at Pwll Cam inner harbour and improvements to the existing defences on South Beach.

Approval for the project was granted at the February 2023 meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s Development Management committee with BAM Nuttall Ltd the construction contractors.

However, last February, slight changes were made to the scheme such as a simpler barrier design, following public concerns.

BAM admitted the works would cause disruption to Aberaeron, including the closure of the wooden pedestrian bridge over the river Aeron.

Public access to some areas were deemed limited for the importance of health and safety.

There has been previous works done to tackle the problem of coastal flooding in Aberaeron.

The 2009 works at North Beach helped to protect the north-western part of the town from sea-related flood risks.

Still, this project did not solve the overall problem of flooding in Aberaeron throughout the year.

The Quay Parade was closed in December 2013, January 2014 and October 2017 because of the overtopping of flood defences.

BAM Nuttal have been approached for comment.