In an application before Pembrokeshire County Council’s licensing sub-committee, meeting on August 8, Barty Events Ltd applied for ta licence at The Hangar, Units 4 & 6, Maritime House, Thorton Business Park.

Late last month, Pembrokeshire planners granted planning permission for a change of use for the units, after hearing the applicant, Steve Bartrum, had “jumped the gun” by previously operating it without permission.

That application followed a planning enforcement notice served in April, a report for the licensing committee said.

The licensing application, submitted in June by Barty Events Ltd, intends the venue will host live bands, DJs, Bingo, boxing matches, live screenings for live sporting events, such as boxing and rugby and dance music events

The applicant has applied for a number of events per year operating as late as midnight, with five special cases to 2am, along with exceptions around the Christmas/New Year period, with agreed conditions relating to CCTV and noise.

The report for committee members says 15 events have been held at The Hangar between September 30 of last year and May 11, all under the authorisation of temporary event notices (TENs), with engagement and communication with the applicant, the licensing authority and other responsible authorities since October.

Health and Safety officers dealt with public safety complaints received following an event in December an inspection was undertaken and advice given, and pollution officers received noise complaints following events held since late December and have undertaken noise monitoring and given advice to Mr Bartram about noise mitigation, the report said.

Objections by council officers have been raised over March and April TENs, on public nuisance, and in May a Licensing Sub-Committee considered the objection to the standard TEN (for a boxing event that month), a counter notice was subsequently served by a licensing subcommittee.

That was later appealed by the applicant at court, the appeal upheld, but the boxing event did not proceed, with two further TENs later submitted for events in July and August.

The report added: “The planning application and premises licence have been running concurrently and during this period the licencing authority and planning officers have worked closely to avoid any conflicts between the planning permission and any potential premises licence.”

Three options were presented to the sub-committee: to grant the premises licence subject only to the conditions that are consistent with the operating schedule accompanying the application and those agreed, grant the licence subject to different conditions or hours, or reject the application.

At the August 8 meeting, applicant Steve Bartrum said the December dance event was “very much a learning curve,” and would not be held at the venue again, adding that acoustic panels to subdue noise levels were being installed.

He told members that complaints, with claimed vibration levels affecting gravestones were “proven to be untrue”.

Members heard the maximum number of people able to attend events would be 490, but events would cater for 350-400 people “top whack”.

“We’ve been on top of the noise since the dance event in December, as far as I’m aware there’s not been any legitimate concerns,” he added.

Following a lengthy debate in private session, committee members approved the issue of a licence, with conditions including no off-site sales of alcohol and no sale of alcohol 30 minutes before closing.

Speaking after the meeting, Steve Bartram said: "I am glad that common sense has finally prevailed. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me and the rest of the Hangar staff through this difficult process.

“My mental health has taken a battering due to the actions of one local resident who was determined to stop this venue from operating.

“Now we can look forward to the events coming up which includes the West Presents dance event next weekend and then Flamingo Bingo the week after.

“The boxing event, which was the subject to the appeal in the Magistrates Court will take place the week after that. I hope you can come and support us."