Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular and highly-paid tv actresses in India, and in between Hindi screen dates, loves to travel.

A recent journey brought her to Pembrokeshire’s ‘jewel in the crown’ of Tenby and she posted pictures from her visit on her Instagram page.

Jennifer was able to see a lovely sunset during her July visit. (Image: Jennifer Winget/Instagram)

Jennifer, 39, titled the pictures on her account jenniferwinget1: 'Just me, some stunning views and the beautiful town of Tenby.'

More than 673,000 of Jennifer’s fans liked the post, which attracted 2,230 comments – a large proportion of which were paying compliments to the actress rather than her surroundings.

Indian entertainment website IWMBuzz.com picked up on Jennifer’s post and ran a story offering a ‘Peek into Jennifer Winget’s Tenby Travel Tales’.

Golden hour at Tenby Harbour. (Image: Jennifer Winget/Instagram)

The site spotlighted the celebrity’s pictures and said: “Television actress Jennifer Winget is having a great time as she enjoys her travels in Tenby."

Author Srushti Gharat enthusiastically described each of the Instagram pictures.

She wrote: "In the picture, Jennifer Winget shares a photo as she appears in a stunning all-black western fit. The actress enjoys her refreshing drink while looking at the orange sunshine; it also features stunning architecture and blue sky.

"In the next photo, the actress clicks a stunning picture of a silhouette hour with orange-shade clouds and a wide sea view with ferries.

Enjoying the fresh air and the flowers. (Image: Jennifer Winget/Instagran)

"In the further picture, Jennifer Winget shares candid moments of herself as she showcases her stunning laugh while posing candidly.

"In the next picture, vibrant buildings are shown at the Tenby. In the second last picture, Jennifer Winget enjoys her day and exhales the fresh air while sitting near the greenery and multi-color flowers.

Hope they didn't steal her chips! (Image: Jennifer Winget/Instagram)

"In the last picture, the actress took a sweet picture of a scenic view with a blue sky, clean water, and two cute seagull photos resting at their nest."