Two people were assessed by ambulance staff after a crash on a key Pembrokeshire road today (August 8).
At 10:20am, two cars collided on the A478 near Bells Corner in Tenby.
The crash caused delays and the road was closed while vehicles were recovered.
A spokesperson for the police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A478, near to Bells Corner, Tenby, at around 10.20am on August 8.
“Two people were checked over by Ambulance as a precaution. The road was closed whilst both vehicles were recovered and reopened at 12.15pm.”
