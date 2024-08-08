At 10:20am, two cars collided on the A478 near Bells Corner in Tenby.

The crash caused delays and the road was closed while vehicles were recovered.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A478, near to Bells Corner, Tenby, at around 10.20am on August 8.

“Two people were checked over by Ambulance as a precaution. The road was closed whilst both vehicles were recovered and reopened at 12.15pm.”