The coast path between Wiseman’s Bridge and Coppet Hall/Saundersfoot, known as the Tramway, experienced ‘substantial rock falls’ late last year and this year.

The January major fall happened at the Coppet Hall end of this section of path, while a November landslide was closer toward the Wisemans Bridge end. A third more recent landslip also occurred on the path.

Pembrokeshire County Council commissioned work to stabilise the cliffs and tunnels to enable the path to reopen.

Cabinet Member for Resident’s Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett said: “This was a significant rock fall so I would like to thank the teams who have worked hard to ensure the path reopened for communities and visitors to enjoy.”

Local councillor Alec Cormack added: “The Council team have done great work on this project – it’s great to see the path now reopened. This is an extremely busy path.”

Cllr Chris Williams added: “This path is important to residents and businesses and I would like to congratulate Pembrokeshire County Council for getting the work done as soon as possible – and in time for the remainder of summer. I would also like to thank the local community for their patience during the work.”