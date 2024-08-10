A very big puddle has helped put a Tenby landmark in the picture.

While the popular visitor spot of Picton Castle takes on a whole new aspect viewed via a mirror.

This week we've also got some lovely landscapes, as well as Chester, the very good boy.

Enjoy browsing through this week's pictures below.





Shades of blue

Gorgeous colours in the sea at St Bride's. (Image: Karen John)

Last light

Little Haven sunset. (Image: Rachel Stevenson-Thomas)

Church corner

Tenby's St Johns Church is reflected in the water. (Image: Lucy Crockford)

Mirror image

A different angle on Picton Castle. (Image: Peter Biebrach)

Branching out

This dinosaur-shaped tree looks ready to roar across the footpath at Little Milford. (Image: Jenny Ambler)

Paws to admire

Here's a handsome boy - Chester the German short-Haired Pointer. (Image: Vicki Winter)