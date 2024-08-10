There have been a couple of moments of reflection for Western Telegraph Camera Club members this week.
A very big puddle has helped put a Tenby landmark in the picture.
While the popular visitor spot of Picton Castle takes on a whole new aspect viewed via a mirror.
This week we've also got some lovely landscapes, as well as Chester, the very good boy.
Enjoy browsing through this week's pictures below.
The popularity of the Western Telegraph Camera Club continues to grow, and it now boasts 3,300 members.
Every day brings some lovely pictures of the Pembrokeshire coast, countryside and creatures to the friendly Facebook group.
And every week we feature an online gallery of our favourite pictures, which are also spotlighted daily as the wake-up posts on the Western Telegraph's Facebook page.
If you'd like to be a member of the Western Telegraph Camera Club and share your pictures, head over to the Facebook page to join.
Shades of blue
Last light
Church corner
Mirror image
Branching out
Paws to admire
