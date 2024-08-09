Pembrokeshire composer, Alex Mills, has been commissioned by the Welsh Chamber Orchestra to write a new piece for Orchestra and the distinguished Welsh baritone, Jeremy Huw Williams.

The piece Alex has written is called Night, Sleep, Death, and the Stars. It’s a series of five songs that set five different poems exploring symbolism of the night and human emotions.

Composer Alex grew up in Broad Haven. He went to Broad Haven School and Tasker Milward VC School and now lives in London.

(Image: Alex Mills)

The Guardian has previously described his work as ‘music of supernatural poignancy, melodic but otherworldly, narratively urgent but poetically impressionistic’.

The Welsh Chamber orchestra has been touring the piece all over Wales for the last three months, beginning in Anglesey in May.

The tour comes to an end on Friday, August 9, with a performance of Alex’s new piece in an afternoon concert at Haverhub in Haverfordwest.

As a former student of Tasker Milward School, Alex feels that it is a fitting and special end to have this new piece performed in Haverfordwest as the tour concludes.

The concert takes place at 3pm on August 9th at Haverhub with tickets costing £10 for adults and £5 for children.

Before the concert there is Welsh Chamber Orchestra children’s workshop running from 1pm until 2pm.

This event is targeted towards families and children and will explore the sounds, pitches, tones and moods of different instruments.

It is a lovely opportunity for children to experience classical instruments and gain understanding in the basics of musicality, perhaps even hear live orchestral instruments being played for the first time!

Children can meet members of the orchestra and ask questions, listen, play, sit amongst the players and have a go at conducting.

Tickets to the workshop cost £5 for children and include free entry to the afternoon concert. Accompanying Adults get free entry to the workshop.

For more information and tickets, visit https://haverhub.org.uk/events.