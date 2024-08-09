The 'Living Well in Carmarthenshire' events, hosted by Carmarthenshire County Council and Hywel Dda University Health Board, aim to help people understand the support available for their wellbeing and self-care needs.

The first event will be held at Newcastle Emlyn Leisure Centre on August 16.

The upcoming events include interactive activities ranging from play and relaxation sessions to arts and crafts.

There will also be taster sessions from Actif Leisure and other leisure activities.

Representatives from different organisations will be there to discuss ways to improve health and wellbeing.

Councillor Jane Tremlett, cabinet member for health and social services at Carmarthenshire County Council, said: "Enabling our residents to live and age well is a wellbeing objective for the county council and an ambition that requires us to work across many fields with various partners to achieve.

"I would encourage people of all ages to grasp this opportunity to come and join us at these Living Well events to learn about what is available in your local area to support people of all ages to live well."

The forthcoming 'Living Well in Carmarthenshire' events are scheduled at the following venues:

August 16, 10am to 2pm: Newcastle Emlyn Leisure Centre, Newcastle Emlyn.

September 18, 10am to 2pm: Tumble Hall, Tumble.

October 23, 10 am to 2pm: Whitland Memorial Hall, Whitland.

November 29, 10am to 2pm: Princess Gwenllian Centre, Kidwelly.

The events are linked to the Living Well in Carmarthenshire strategy consultation, offering the public a chance to share their thoughts on what 'living well' means to them.