The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that the Cawdor Barracks in Pembrokeshire will be the home of the Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (Darc).

Darc will detect, track and identify objects in deep space in collaboration with radars from the UK’s allies.

The programme will see a network of ground-based radars in Australia and the US as well as the UK to provide global space monitoring, increasing the AUKUS nations’ ability to track objects in deep space up to around 36,000km away from the Earth.

The MoD says the capability will benefit these nations’ land, air and maritime forces, as well as protecting critical infrastructure and benefitting domestic construction and space industries.

Cawdor Barracks is currently home to 14 Signal Regiment, with the MoD in 2016 saying that the barracks would close no earlier than 2028.

The redevelopment of the site for Darc would keep the site open, with a permanent presence of up to 100 personnel to operate and maintain the radar capability.

Campaign group PARC Against DARC launched a just few weeks ago in Solva already boasts a petition nearing 15,000 signatures.

Campaigners said: “We are extremely confident that public pressure will put a halt to these ill-thought-out military proposals.

“The MOD’s own scoping report admits that the project would mean 100 heavy lorry trips per day up our coast road and through Newgale itself. That would mean 200 lorry trips per day including the return journey!”

“We know the people of Pembrokeshire won’t go along with this, but in any case the road infrastructure simply does not exist for this level of project.”

“As a campaign we have every confidence that this military monstrosity will never see the light of day. We repeat our call for our local MP and MSs to declare their personal position on this.

“The issue is likely to be a big vote-loser in the 2026 Senedd elections with some major parties such as Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Greens already having come out staunchly against DARC.

“This is no good for Pembrokeshire, this is no good for anywhere. Local politicians need to get on the right side of this before they are publicly forced to, not afterwards.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said the proposed redevelopment “secures jobs at home and defence capabilities for the future”.

“Space plays a crucial role in our daily lives – used by everything from our mobile phones to banking services. It is also used by UK defence to conduct vital tasks such as supporting military operations, navigating forces and gathering intelligence.

“This new radar programme will not only enhance our awareness of deep space, but also help protect our space assets alongside our closest partners.”

The Government has said it is committed to engagement with the local community in developing proposals for Darc, saying there will be two local public information events prior to the statutory consultation period required by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Members of the MoD Darc programme team will attend these events to discuss the proposals, answer any questions and hear local community views.