The study found some drivers were guilty of doing as much as double the speed limit in the short stretch of road after the camera.

According to the study, of nearly 13,500 cars passing through speed cameras in 30mph zones in London, Edinburgh and Cardiff, more than 1,000 drivers were breaking the law within seconds.

The information comes from live road tracking carried out by Churchill Motor Insurance.

The highest speeds recorded by drivers accelerating after speed cameras in 30mph zones were 57mph in Cardiff, almost double the speed limit, 50mph in London and 47mph in Edinburgh.

Nicholas Mantel, Head of Churchill Motor Insurance, commented: “Analysing real driver behaviour across the UK it is clear many drivers are ignoring the speed limits except when they know there’s a risk of being caught.

“The fear of getting points on their licence or a £100 fixed penalty notice seems to be a bigger influence on driving behaviour than the well-known safety risks of speeding.

“While we know that a quarter of deadly crashes in the UK involves a speeding motorist5, statistics like this don’t seem to be enough of a deterrent.

“When we get behind the wheel it’s vital we remember that speed limits are there to help keep ourselves and others safe.”

The minimum fine for those caught speeding is £100 and a licence endorsement of three points, although drivers may be offered a speed awareness course, usually costing £80 to £100 as an alternative.

Common speed camera myths

Is it true that speed vans have to be visible at all times?





No. There are no laws about visibility, so nothing is stopping an officer from operating in the dark. But they don't often choose to do this and maintain that being visible acts as a deterrent in its own right.

Go Safe Casualty Reduction Officer, Gareth Thomas said: "Legally, we don't have to be visible. I could camouflage myself if I wanted to - but it's all about being fair, education and preventing an accident. Even if I parked my van and went for a walk somewhere, it would deter people from speeding right away."

Is it illegal to flash your headlights to alert motorists of a GoSafe speed van?





If drivers choose to flash to warn others about a speed van, they could be in breach of the law. Under section 89 of the Police Act 1997 it is an offence to "wilfully obstruct a constable in the execution of his/her duty".

However, Gareth says while it is an offence, it is very difficult to prove. He said: "It doesn't bother me that people flash to warn them of the speed van - I just want to educate people and the van to act as a speed deterrent."

What happens if I am caught speeding?





It all comes down to the circumstances within which you were caught speeding, and how much you were more than the limit. The minimum penalty for being caught speeding on the UK's roads is a £100 fine.

But Gareth explained in some circumstances, police can offer the option of attending a speed awareness course - an alternative to a fine and penalty points. Gareth, said: "An accredited course is far more likely to improve driver behaviour and consequently make our roads safer.

"Courses are available to drivers who respond quickly to the 'notices' and who were driving at no more than 10 per cent, plus 9 mph above the posted speed limit."

So for example, anyone travelling over 86mph on a motorway would not be offered the awareness course. Those who don't have a clean licence at the time of the office, or if you have been on the course in the last three years, it is unlikely you will be offered the awareness course as an option.